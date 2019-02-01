Patients to move from Milford Memorial Hospital

The much-anticipated Bayhealth Sussex Campus, south of Milford, will open on Tuesday, February 5.

“We’re very excited about what we’re bringing to Sussex County,” said Bayhealth President and CEO Terry Murphy.

The emergency department will open at 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Patient transport from Milford Memorial Hospital will begin at 6 a.m.

Highlights of the new, state-of-the-art hospital include 128 private patient rooms, six operating suites, 30 emergency department bays and a 70,000 square-foot outpatient center.

“We’ve been able to redesign from the ground up,” Murphy said. “Every part of this facility, from the patient experience to the workspaces.”

The outpatient center will open today, February 6. It includes a full-service, Penn Medicine-affiliated cancer program, with space for medical and radiation oncology.

Design at the Sussex Campus is focused on safety and standardization and is the result of input from nurses, doctors and administrators. An innovative “nurse server” is located conveniently outside each patient room, where a nurse can access all necessary medication and supplies for each patient. The hospital also features a pneumatic tube system – something you might recognize from your local bank drive-through.

Easy navigation was also a design priority; care was taken to separate patient and staff areas. Each patient room is equipped with a fold-out couch for visitors’ comfort and natural light is featured wherever possible. The cafeteria includes indoor and outdoor dining.

“We think patients are going to be just thrilled,” Murphy said.

A three-story, 90,000 square-foot Nemours office is also being built on campus. According to Murphy, pediatric physicians and other specialists will offer services there. Construction is expected to begin this spring.

Find out more information about Bayhealth Sussex Campus at bayhealthsussex.org.