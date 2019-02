Four figure skaters from the Bay Country Figure Skating Club in Harrington will compete in the 2019 Pennsylvania Skating Championships, Keystone State Games, set for Feb. 2-3 at the York Ice Arena in York, Pennsylvania.

Competing are Ryleigh Sheehan, of Frederica; Isabella Metz and Ariana Cornescu, of Rehoboth Beach; and Victoria Lingo, of Lewes.