34-year-old Elias R. Stephens, of Dover, was allegedly taking pictures "under females' clothing."

Delaware State Police have arrested a Dover man in connection with inappropriate photography at Sussex Technical High School.

The investigation began on September 29, 2018, when the police received a report regarding a hired adult photographer at the Sussex Technical High School homecoming dance. According to police, 34-year-old Elias R. Stephens was operating a photobooth at the dance and intentionally and secretly videotaped, photographed and/or filmed under females’ clothing for the purpose of viewing their body or undergarments.

Detectives were able to identify multiple victims from throughout the state, and on January 15, 2019, indicted Stephens on 80 counts of felony violation of privacy. During the investigation, Stephens had relocated to Mississippi, and was taken into custody by police there on January 17.

Stephens was extradited back to Delaware on January 29 and charged. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $160,000 secured bond and ordered to have no contact with the victims. Should he post bond, he will be subject to GPS monitoring and pre-trial supervision. He is not allowed to possess any device capable of taking pictures or videos.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Troop 4, Detective R. Mears, at 302-752-3809. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.