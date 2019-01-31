As of Jan. 31, Sudler is running unopposed.

Incumbent Dover city council member Roy Sudler Jr. on Jan. 31 submitted his re-election petition to return to his Fourth District seat.

Sudler won his first term in April 2015 and has represented the district since May of that year.

With Sudler’s candidacy, all four seats on city council now have candidates, including incumbents Matthew J. Lindell of the First District and Scott W. Cole of the Third District. As of Jan. 31, they and Sudler are running unopposed.

There are two freshmen candidates for the Second District, Albert W. “Bill” Holmes and Faye Della White. They are vying for the seat left open when councilman Brian Lewis resigned to become sheriff of Kent County.

Interested candidates have until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8 to file for election to city council.

Municipal elections are held in odd-numbered years on the third Tuesday in April, with half of the council districts up for a vote each time. Similarly, elections for mayor are held odd-numbered years, with the post of council representative-at-large being held the years when the mayor’s office is not in contention.

Dover’s municipal election will be held Tuesday, April 16.

Persons elected to council and the mayor’s office will be sworn in during the Monday, May 13 meeting.