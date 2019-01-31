Mayor Robin R. Christiansen was elected mayor in May 2014

Dover Mayor Robin R. Christiansen will be returned to office in May after no one filed to run against him in the April 26 municipal election.

The 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31 filing deadline passed without any new petitions being submitted to the city clerk’s office, Assistant City Clerk Denise Devine said.

The mayor was elected in May 2014 in a five-way special election race. He won just under 40 percent of the vote. Previously he had served on city council from May 1983 to May 2001.