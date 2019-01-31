The Dover Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will host its 2019 JROTC College Scholarship Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Dover Outback Steakhouse, 1574 N. Dupont Highway.

When guests present a flyer for the event or identify themselves as supporters, Outback will give back 15 percent of the total check to the Dover MOAA JROTC College Scholarship Fund. Contact retired Col. Ron Sarg at eglron@comcast for a flyer for the event.

This 15-percent "Outback Give Back" applies to table meals, bar service and both takeout and home delivery, which can be ordered by phone, 244-3425.

Money raised will go to college scholarships for Kent County High School students graduating in 2019 who also successfully complete their school's JROTC program.

For more, visit moaa.org/chapter/dover.