The Dover Downtown Partnership Parking and Safety Committee will host its monthly meeting at 8 a.m. Feb. 5 at the CenDel Foundation, 101 Loockerman St., Dover.

There have been concerns raised by merchants and the general public regarding downtown parking. As meetings are always public, the DDP welcomes the public’s input and possible solutions at the next meeting.

Those unable to attend may submit comments in writing to jstreet@beckermorgan.com by 3 p.m. Feb. 4 so they can be read at the meeting. Comments will be considered by the committee.

For more, visit downtowndoverpartnership.com.