Dover Capital City Rotary Club welcomed Lisa Strusowski to its membership at its weekly luncheon meeting on Jan 24.

Strusowski serves as director of communication and planning at the Delaware Tech Terry Campus in Dover. Prior to her current appointment, she served as director of workforce development and community education at the Terry Campus. She has also been an instructional director and department chairperson of the business, entrepreneurship and paralegal programs there and served as an instructional coordinator at the College’s Stanton and Wilmington campuses.

She has a bachelor's degree in international business relations from the University of Delaware, a master's degree in business administration from Widener University and a doctoral degree in higher education and leadership from Wilmington University.

Dover Capital City Rotary meets each Thursday for lunch at the Maple Dale Country Club, 180 Mapledale Road, Dover.

For more, visit dccrotary.org or call 674-4138.