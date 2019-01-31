Delaware Deputy Secretary of State Courtney Stewart addressed Dover Capital City Rotary Club at its weekly luncheon meeting Jan. 24.

The Department of State is known for its Division of Corporations, whose mission is to create business entities, generate revenue and elevate the state’s prominent position as the corporate capital of the world.

Stewart was promoted from the department’s director of administration to deputy secretary two years ago. In her post, she coordinates the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, the Division of Libraries, the Delaware Commission of Veterans Affairs, the Board of Pardons, the Public Service Commission, the Delaware Public Archives, the Division of the Public Advocate, the Public Integrity Commission, the Division of Small Business, the Delaware Tourism Office, the Government Information Center, the Secretary of State’s administration section (human resources and fiscal staff) and the Delaware Veterans Home in Milford.

Dover Capital City Rotary meets each Thursday for lunch at the Maple Dale Country Club, 180 Mapledale Road, Dover.

For more, visit dccrotary.org or call 674-4138.