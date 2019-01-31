Caesar Rodney High School student tellers receive real-life work experience at the Del-One Federal Credit Union branch, located within the cafeteria of the school.

Students and teachers can visit the student branch during lunch hours, and student tellers learn skills that can assist them in the future.

“What I have learned about working at the CR student branch is teamwork and leadership,” said student teller Julien Gumus. “Having the opportunity to take initiative and help students with different backgrounds and personalities is a humbling experience. More importantly, though, the ability to work with an amazing team of student tellers is also humbling because it taught me the importance of friendship and leadership”.

Del-One has student branches at Caesar Rodney High School and Dover High School and will soon open a branch at Indian River High School.

For more, call 739-4496 or visit del-one.org.