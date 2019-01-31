No injuries were reported.

Six people escaped injury Wednesday night after shots were fired into a home near Little Creek.

Delaware State Police detectives are investigating, division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said.

The incident took place at about 10:23 p.m. Jan. 30 as troopers were sent to the 3600 block of South Little Creek Road after a shots-fired complaint was filed.

Several shots hit the home, Jaffe said, which was occupied by a 47-year-old man, a 46-year-old woman, three other men, ages 21, 20 and a 12-year-old girl.

There is no suspect information at this time.

