The break-in occurred at the Dover Holiday Inn

The Dover Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at a local hotel.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said the break-in took place at about 10:48 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28 when someone used a rock to break a room window.

The suspect, described as a black man wearing a black coat and brown pants, stole a flat screen television.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.