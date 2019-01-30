Here are reported school delays for Thursdays, Jan. 31, 2019.

Caesar Rodney School District

All schools will open two hours late

Capital School District

All district schools will open with a two-hour delay; there will be no morning pre-school. Twelve-month employees are to report on time. Check the district Facebook page for updates.

First State Military Academy

FSMA will operate on a two-hour delay.

Lake Forest School District

All district schools will operate on a two-hour delay.

Milford School District

MSD will operate on a two-hour delay

Polytech

Polytech will operate on a two-hour delay for all students and 10-month staff. All 12-month employees are to report on time.

Smyrna School District

All Smyrna schools and district offices will run on a two-hour delay with no morning early childhood programs.

For updates, visit schoolclosings.delaware.gov.