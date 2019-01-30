Detour in effect from Feb. 4

Honeysuckle Road closed for drainage improvements

Camden-Wyoming (Kent County) --

From 7 a.m. on February 4 until 3 p.m. on February 6, pending weather, on Honeysuckle Road between Jebb Road and Westville Road, Camden-Wyoming, maintenance crews will be removing and replacing the crossroad pipe.

Detours:

Northbound: West on Jebb Road, north on Oak Point School Road, west on Westville Road and return to Honeysuckle Road.

Southbound: East on Westville Road, south on Morgans Choice Road, west on Jebb Road and back to Honeysuckle Road.