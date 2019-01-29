Garrett D. Hawkins was arrested Jan. 28.

Dover police have arrested a suspect in the case of two recent robberies involving the “LetGo” secondhand sales app.

Garrett D. Hawkins, 18, was taken into custody the evening of Jan. 28, according to department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman.

Hawkins is a suspect in robberies that took place Jan. 10 and Jan. 19 in the parking lot of the Country Village apartment complex. The Jan. 10 incident involved just one suspect, while four people were reportedly involved in the latter incident.

In both cases, the victims had gone to the apartment complex after using the LetGo app to arrange a transaction involving a cell phone.

Hawkins does not live in the Country Village complex, but has connections there, Hoffman said.

Hawkins is charged with single counts of first- and second-degree robbery, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, second-degree conspiracy and terroristic threatening.

He is being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution, Georgetown, after failing to post a $47,500 cash bond. Hawkins was taken into custody in a joint effort by Dover police and the US Marshal’s First State Fugitive Task Force.

Police are continuing to investigate a similar robbery involving the LetGo app that took place Sunday, Jan. 20 in the parking lot of the Hamlet Shopping Center.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at tipsubmit.com.