Eleven-year-old Ronin W. Poliquin, of Dover, placed fourth overall and first among sixth- to eighth-graders in the inaugural Dewey Beach Chess Open, sponsored by the Delaware State Chess Association and sanctioned by the U.S. Chess Federation.

The tournament took place Jan. 12-13 at the Hyatt Place Dewey Beach hotel.

Poliquin was also awarded the “Top Upset” prize in the tournament for defeating a player rated almost 50 points above him (1087 v. 1569).

Poliquin scored a point total of 3.5 out of 5, defeating and drawing adult players who were rated hundreds of points above him. Almost all the players Poliquin faced were older than him by several decades.

As a result of his accomplishments, Poliquin received a $105 cash prize for being the top sixth- to eighth-grader overall and an additional $100 for having the “Top Upset.” In addition, Poliquin’s overall chess rating increased almost 200 points from 1087 to 1268.

Poliquin is a student at Fifer Middle School and an active member of the Dover Chess Club. Poliquin is coached by Steve Holfeld, Ron Poliquin and Joshua Bowman.

Other attendees from the Dover Club included Lillian Poliquin, Ashna Patel and Ayush Patel.

For more, contact coach Ron Poliquin at 229-2430.