The break-in took place at the Diamond State Grille

Detectives with the Dover Police Department are investigating an overnight break-in at a local eatery.

The burglary took place between 11:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28 and 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the Diamond State Grille located at 913 S. Dupont Highway,

department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman reported.

The burglar broke a glass window to get inside and then took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away, Hoffman said.

Anyone with information on this break-in is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at tipsubmit.com.