Del-One’s Member Resource Specialist Christy Reilly and Regional Branch Manager Donna Robinson attended the Delaware Transition Conference at Dover Downs Hotel and Casino in December 2018.

The Transition Conference is a one-day event where students with disabilities, who are currently in transition from school to the workforce, can make an informed decision about career goals. The students, along with their families, support professionals and instructors, attend workshops to help prepare the students for their future. Reilly and Robinson hosted a financial literacy workshop and spoke about the importance of good financial habits.

For more on Del-One, visit del-one.org.