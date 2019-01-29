Members of the Archaeological Society of Delaware have been given the opportunity to actively participate in a University of Delaware class project under the direction of Lu Ann De Cunzo, professor and chair of the UD Anthropology Department.

ASD participants will work directly with UD students who are taking the class titled "Introduction to Archaeological Field Methods," which will be held at an archaeology site on the Coleman Farm near Odessa. This is a rare Saturday-only class, which runs from Feb. 16 through May 18. 2019.

It is recommended that anyone wishing to attend any part of this project attend the “first-day-of-class” student orientation that will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 16 at the UD Anthropology Department in Newark. Additional orientations may be added depending on the ASD response. Participants must be at least 18 years old and will be required to sign liability waivers and must have medical insurance. A tetanus shot within the past 10 years is also recommended.

Those interested in attending all or part of this project or in need of more information should contact John Bansch at beach-home@verizon.net with availability, or call 841-9915 and leave a message.

To join the ASD visit delawarearchaeology.org/membership.