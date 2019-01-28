26-year-old Destiny R. Thomas, of Ocean View

Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 26-year-old Ocean View woman wanted on numerous charges.

Destiny R. Thomas, 26, of Ocean View is currently wanted out of Troops 4, 5, and 7. She also sometimes goes by the name Katelyn Hill.

Troop 4 (Georgetown) charges include second-degree dwelling burglary, second-degree conspiracy, theft under $1,500 and criminal mischief under $1,000. Troop 5 (Bridgeville) charges include criminal impersonation. Troop 7 (Lewes) charges include second-degree dwelling burglary, felony theft under $1,500 where victim is 62 or older and criminal mischief.

Troopers have been unable to locate Thomas. Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact Troop 4 at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.