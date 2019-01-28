Fans arriving early for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway on May 5 will receive a Monster Mile 50th Anniversary diecast car, track officials announced.

The speedway will distribute 1:64-scale diecast Dover cars to the first 15,000 fans with a ticket to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on May 5. Fans must show their individual race ticket to receive a car, and the promotion is limited to one car per individual.

The diecast cars will also be available for sale for $10 at souvenir locations on the property during the Monster Mile’s two NASCAR tripleheader weekends on May 3-5 and Oct. 4-6 as the track celebrates its 50th anniversary season.

The May 3-5 NASCAR tripleheader weekend also includes the “JEGS 200” NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on May 3 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on May 4.

The Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Oct. 4, the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on Oct. 5 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Oct. 6. The Oct. 6 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race will be the 100th NASCAR Cup Series race in track history. Dover International Speedway will be the 10th track in the nation to host 100 NASCAR Cup Series races.

For more, visit doverspeedway.com.