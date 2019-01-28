The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s First State Heritage Parks’ monthly “First Saturday in the First State” will host “Black Migrations, Urban Realities for the African-American Community in Delaware” and other programs on Feb. 2 as a part of the Association for the Study of African-American Life and History, the national organization that founded African-American History Month.

The “First Saturday” programs are based on the organization’s theme this year, “Black Migrations.” Programs have been selected to emphasize the movement of people of African descent to new destinations and social realities.

Programs and activities set for Feb. 2 include:

— “Navigating a Segregated State: The Successes and Hardships of Travel for African-Americans”: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., John Bell House, 43 The Green, Dover. Explore the daily challenges faced by people of color traveling through, and out of the state, from the foundation of the nation through the era of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

— “The Dean of Black Politicians: The Life and Work of Herman Holloway”: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Legislative Hall, 411 Legislative Ave., Dover. While touring Delaware’s Capitol Building, learn about the legal fight for civil rights and explore the life of Herman Holloway, one of Delaware’s most prominent African-American politicians, who served as both a state representative and state senator during the 1960s. Photo ID is required for all adults entering the building.

— Biggs Kids: Inspired by Africa: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Biggs Museum of American Art, 406 Federal St., Dover. Many Americans have ancestors who lived in Africa. To celebrate that heritage, children can make works of art inspired by African designs and crafts. For ages 5-10.

— African-American Music and the Victor Talking Machine Company: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Johnson Victrola Museum, 275 S. New St., Dover. Guided tours will highlight the musical careers of some of the most famous African-American artists who recorded with the Victor Talking Machine company from 1901 to 1929.

— Tours of the Governor’s House: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Woodburn — The Governor’s House, 151 Kings Highway, Dover. Enjoy guided tours of the official residence of Delaware’s governor since 1965, and Hall House, the governor’s guest house.

— Tales of Slavery and Freedom Walking Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., meets at John Bell House on The Green. As a border state, Delaware’s role was complicated regarding slavery. Find out why during these walking tours, which begin on the hour.

— The Rosedale Beach Hotel and Resort: 10:30 a.m., Delaware Public Archives, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dover. Historian Tamara Jubilee-Shaw will examine the history of this special Delaware resort, which was located in the Millsboro area, and was one of the few places for people of color to go for entertainment and hotel accommodations before desegregation.

— African-American History: State Historic Preservation in Delaware: 11 a.m. The Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. This presentation explores Delaware’s rich African-American culture, history, and legacy.

— Legion of Strangers: The Ebony Doughboys Story: 1:30 to 4 p.m., Kent County Courthouse, 38 The Green, Courtroom #1, Dover. Learn about the Ebony Doughboys, African-American soldiers who fought in WWI with the French Foreign Legion.

Admission to all park sites and programs is free. Centrally-located free parking is available at the First State Heritage Park Welcome Center and Galleries, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. N, Dover.

For more, call 739-9194 or visit destateparks.com/history/firststateheritage.