The Dover Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Donald Buxton, will launch the second half of its 2018-19 season with a concert at 3 p.m. March 10 at the Rollins Center at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway.

The centerpiece of the Spring Classical Concert will be a performance of Lalo’s “Cello Concerto” by principal cellist Jennifer Crowell Stomberg. Lalo’s romantic concerto evokes the spirit of Spain, highlighting the cello’s tone with lush melodies, balancing them with Latin-inspired rhythms.

Additional works for this concert will be compositions by Bizet, Borodin and others.

Valet parking will be available. Sweet treats will continue to be offered at a bake sale.

Admission is $20 adults, $15 seniors, students, military and first responders; those 18 and younger are admitted free with a paid adult.

For tickets and more, visit doversymphony.org or call 270-1903.