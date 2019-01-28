Del-One Federal Credit Union announced that Marketing Specialist Heather Gunter and Director of Innovations Horacio Garcia-Korosec have been selected to attend Crash the GAC 2019 by The Cooperative Trust and Credit Union National Association to represent the Maryland & DC Credit Union Association.

“Politics were never a topic of conversation at the dinner table growing up. I’m grateful for the opportunity to dive into this space headfirst and learn how I can continue advocating for credit unions,” said Garcia-Korosec.

Crash the GAC is a nonstop, career-changing program for credit union young professionals that allows them to participate in the industry’s largest advocacy conference with complimentary registration, networking opportunities, leadership development tools and mentoring sessions with industry leaders from organizations such as Filene Research Institute, CUNA and National Credit Union Foundation.

“The Crashers program is a great opportunity for young credit union professionals, the conference, and the entire movement at large,” said CUNA CEO and President Jim Nussle. “Crashers at the GAC will have the opportunity to network and participate in the premier event of the credit union industry. We will all benefit greatly from their enthusiasm and fresh perspectives as the movement is invigorated by a new generation of advocates.”

CUNA provides Crashers with a complimentary registration fee to attend the conference, and many state leagues and associations provide scholarships or other financial assistance. This year, 100 Crashers will attend Crash the GAC representing every state in the nation for the Cooperative Trust’s 10th Crash the GAC event.

Crash the GAC and other Crash events throughout the year are designed to spark new ways of thinking and build lasting relationships for young professionals within the credit union industry. This highly competitive opportunity is a launching pad for many young professionals’ careers and gives them the confidence and insight to make a profound and lasting impact in the industry.

For more, visit del-one.org.