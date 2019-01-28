Two Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus Critical Care nurses were recently recognized for the care they provided to a patient and his family.

For the compassion they showed this family in a difficult time, Melissa Brozefsky and Kristina Semonick have received the esteemed DAISY Award.

The DAISY Award is a national recognition honoring the unsung heroes of the nursing profession.

Brozefsky spent 16 years working in respiratory therapy, but after spending time in management she realized she missed caring for patients. So she went to nursing school and has been a critical care nurse for more than a year.

“I remember crying with this family. Every life is important to me. I think it’s important, when working in healthcare, that we allow ourselves to feel these feelings and emotions. Let the family know how much you care; that’s what makes a good nurse,” said Brozefsky.

Similar to her fellow honoree, Semonick had different plans when it comes to working in healthcare. After starting school with a radiology program, she changed gears and became a nurse. She’s been a critical care nurse for six years. Pregnant at the time, Semonick empathized with the mother of the patient.

“I tried to answer as many questions as I could and encouraged the family to talk about their memories so they could honor his life,” said Semonick. “I’m committed to my patients and families. There are good days and bad days, but I strive to help others and care for them in their worst moments.”

The DAISY Award is given by the DAISY Foundation, which was formed in 2000 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes. DAISY Award honorees are nominated by nurses, administrators, peers, physicians, volunteers, patients and families.

To nominate a Bayhealth nurse, visit bayhealth.org/daisy and fill out the nomination form.