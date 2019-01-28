Bob Sundin, president and CEO of ALOFT AeroArchitects, presented a $1,000 check to the Delaware Veterans Trust Fund on Jan. 22.

The check represented the proceeds of a “Bidding for a Cause” fundraising event.

Located at the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, ALOFT AeroArchitects specializes in completions, inspections, overhaul, maintenance and auxiliary fuel systems installations for large-cabin Head of State, VVIP and government aircraft and is also a Boeing Business Jet authorized Service Center. Visit aloftaeroarchitects.com for more.

"We applaud this contribution and welcome ALOFT to our list of friends,” said Dave Skocik, president of the Friends of Delaware Veterans Inc., the official fundraising organization of the Trust Fund. The friends board — all military veterans — volunteer their time and effort to assist their fellow veterans.

The Veterans Trust Fund was signed into law in September 2013 under the Commission of Veterans Affairs to assist Delaware’s honorably discharged veterans in financial hardships but is not part of the state budget. It is supported by tax-deductible contributions.

For more, visit delawareveteranstrustfund.com.