The burglaries took place within about 40 minutes of each other early on Jan. 24

Detectives with the Dover Police Department are probing two business burglaries.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said the first occurred at 1:46 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24 at the Grey Fox Bar and Grill at 140 S. State St.

The burglar took out a window screen and got inside through an unlocked window.

The intruder fled after taking an undisclosed amount of cash, Hoffman said.

In the second case, at about 2:38 a.m., also on Thursday, Jan. 24, police were sent to investigate an alarm at a Verizon store located at 580 Bay Road, Hoffman said.

There, they found the front door glass had been shattered and three display cell phones were missing.

Surveillance footage showed the burglar was a skinny black man wearing blue jeans, a black jacket with a white hood and white shoes.

Police are continuing their investigation; anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at tipsubmit.com.