Dover police have arrested a local man and two women after drugs and suspected drug money were found in an apartment in Manchester Square.

Officers were led to the address because the man, identified as 23-year-old Lewis Foreman, had been recognized as the same person seen masturbating in a store bathroom.

The case began Saturday, Jan. 19, when a man was caught in the act in a fitting room at the Target store at 148 John Hunn Brown Road, department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said. The door to the room was left open, Hoffman said.

The man fled in a gold Jaguar before police arrived.

At about 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, the man again was caught in the act and again drove off in a gold Jaguar.

Foreman was identified as the suspect based on surveillance footage from the Jan. 19 incident, Hoffman said, and went to a residence on Stevenson Drive, where he was thought to be staying.

Officers tried to stop Foreman when he arrived, still driving the gold Jaguar, but he fled on foot, running into a home through a rear door and hiding in the attic with a 20-year-old woman, later identified as Tyra Mifflin.

Foreman and Mifflin surrendered shortly afterward and were taken into custody without incident.

Another woman, identified as Keyarra Johnson, 29, arrived at the residence while officers were there and also was taken into custody.

Officers searched the home after executing a search warrant and seized 3,972.6 grams (8.75 pounds) of marijuana in heat-sealed bags, digital scales, packing materials and $4,432 in suspected drug money.

A 3-year-old child, who Mifflin and Foreman had left alone in a bedroom while they were hiding, was placed in the care of a family member.

All three have been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a Tier 3 quantity of marijuana (more than 3,000 grams), second-degree conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia

Foreman also is charged with two counts of indecent exposure. He was released from custody after posting an $8,750 cash bond.

Mifflin and Johnson were released from custody on $11,250 bonds.