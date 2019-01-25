The DelMarVa Post of the Society of American Military Engineers is offering a college scholarship to high school seniors or other incoming first-year college freshman from the DelMarVa area.

Applications must have been accepted into the engineering program of a four-year, ABET accredited college. Military affiliation is not required. Award number and amount varies.

Applications are due March 31.

Information and an application can be obtained by mail to DelMarVa Post, Society of American Military Engineers, Scholarship Committee, to the attention of Alan K. Marteney, P.E., courtesy of Century Engineering, Inc., 4134 N. DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901; by phone to 734-9188 ext. 2109; or amarteney@centuryeng.com.

SAME also sponsors students to attend Engineering and Construction Camps at five locations U.S. Army Vicksburg, U.S. Navy Port Hueneme, U.S. Marine Corps Camp Lejeune, U.S. Air Force Scott Air Force Base and U.S. Air Force Academy. Basic eligibility requirement is that students be at least 15 years old and have completed their freshman year of high school at the time he/she departs for camp.

Application deadline is March 15 and more is available same.org/stemcamps.