Bayer Crop Science recently made a $3,000 donation to Delaware Farm Bureau to be used for its educational outreach programs.

Through the program, farmers will tell stories of how local Delaware farm families are utilizing science and technology to provide safe, affordable and nutritious foods to consumers.

Bayer’s Crop Science division is the third largest innovative agricultural input company in the world and has businesses in high-value seeds, crop protection and non-agricultural pest control.

The nonprofit Delaware Farm Bureau Foundation, incorporated in 2013, was created to build awareness, understanding and positive public perception about Delaware’s farm operations, promote fresh local food and sponsor the Ag Education Mobile Classroom.

For more, visit defb.org.