Rep. Lyndon Yearick will host his first town hall meeting of 2019 at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 in the auditorium of Caesar Rodney High School, 239 Old North Road, Camden.

The gathering will focus on state spending, drilling down on the proposed state operating and capital budgets for fiscal 2020, which will begin July 1, as proposed by Gov. John Carney.

“How the state spends taxpayer dollars affects every person in the state,” said Yearick. “Every facet of what we do in government — education, environmental protection, the quality of our roads — is directly tied to our budgeting priorities.”

Yearick holds a series of town hall meetings each spring to engage and inform the residents of the 34th District. Each session tends to emphasize a specific issue of public policy impacting the lives of Delawareans.

Guests may arrive or depart at any time during the two-hour event. Citizens will be invited to participate and ask questions. The event is free, but seating is limited.

For more, call 744-4184.