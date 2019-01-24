The Delaware Higher Education Economic Development Fund announced a $3.4 million grant to Delaware State University to expand its Aviation Program.

“This is an extraordinary vote of confidence in the quality and significance of our program and in its importance to Delaware and to the aviation industry nationwide,” said DSU President Wilma Mishoe. “This grant allows to move forward with plans to first replace our current aircraft fleet, and then double it over the next decade.”

Mishoe noted that DSU’s Aviation Program not only boasts 100-percent career placement of pilot graduates within a year of graduation but is also “the largest producer of pilots and aviation professionals of color in the country.”

“We're proud to support the University in the continued improvement of its Aviation Program,” said Rep. Debra Heffernan, co-chair of the DHEEDF and the Bond Bill Committee.” "We were very impressed by the quality of the university’s program and its graduates, making this a smart investment for Delaware.”

The university has placed an initial order for 10 Vulcanair V1.0 FAA-certified single-engine aircrafts from Ameravia Inc., the Vulcanair aircraft distributor for the U.S.

The first new aircraft will arrive in April. Ameravia will also be the university’s source for additional aircraft and material for maintenance support.

Between construction and new positions for mechanics, flight instructors and support staff, the University anticipates the creation of hundreds of new jobs in the greater Kent County area during the next few years.

Delaware State University’s Aviation Program has its roots in the federal initiative that created the Tuskegee Airmen in 1939-40.

“That’s why we paint the tails of our aircraft ‘Tuskegee Red,’” said retired Lt. Col. Michael Hales, the program’s director.

Its modern incarnation traces back to a 1987 revitalization under its founding director, the late Daniel Coons.

“This unique program separates Delaware State University from most other institutions of higher education nationwide,” said Sen. Dave Sokola, who co-chairs the Bond Bill Committee that oversees the fund.

He pointed out that the program is one of the least expensive in the nation, and a major provider of highly qualified “pilots, air traffic controllers and aviation administrators,” making it a premier source of minority aviation professionals for regional and national airlines.