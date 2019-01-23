Tyree Clark threatened to shoot up the Dover police headquarters

A 30-year-old man has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after allegedly threatening the staff of Dover’s Armed Force Recruiting Center and later threatening Dover police.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman identified the man as Tyree Clark.

According to reports, Dover police responded to a disorderly person call after Clark had gone to the recruiting center in the Dover Commons demanding to be enlisted into the military immediately.

Later in the day, Clark himself called the police department’s dispatcher and said he was coming over to shoot up the building. Officers found and arrested him without incident.

He was not carrying any firearms, Hoffman said.

Following the psychiatric check, Clark will be charged with three counts of terroristic threatening and a single count of malicious interference with emergency communications.