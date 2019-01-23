The Miss Delaware Scholarship Organization will host its third annual Princess Tea Party from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Duncan Center, 500 Loockerman St., Dover.

Princesses will have a crowning moment and photo opportunities with Miss Delaware 2018 Joanna Wicks and Miss Delaware's Outstanding Teen 2018 Sky Knox. Craft activities, refreshments and entertainment will be provided.

All ages are welcome; each participant must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased via Eventbrite at missdeorg.social/princess-tea.

For more, call 242-0309 or email djmekm@gmail.com.