Second District resident Faye Della White has successfully filed a petition for election to Dover city council.

White is challenging Albert W. “Bill” Holmes Jr. for the open seat vacated in December by the resignation of Brian E. Lewis.

Matthew J. Lindell, the incumbent from the First District and Scott Cole of the Third District, already have filed for re-election. No one yet has filed to run against them.

Incumbent Mayor Robin R. Christiansen also has filed for re-election; he also has no challengers so far.

Roy Sudler Jr., currently the incumbent in the Fourth District, has not filed for re-election.

City residents wishing to run for election to the mayor’s office must submit completed election petitions no later than 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31.

City council candidates have until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8.

Municipal elections are held in odd-numbered years on the third Tuesday in April, with half of the council districts up for a vote each time. Similarly, elections for mayor are held odd-numbered years, with the post of council representative-at-large being held the years when the mayor’s office is not in contention.

Dover’s municipal election will be held Tuesday, April 16.

Persons elected to council and the mayor’s office will be sworn in during the Monday, May 13 meeting.