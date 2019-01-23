For the National Day of Service honoring Martin Luther King Jr., the Dover Century Club donated 450 DART bus passes to seniors at Harvest Years Senior Center, in Camden, and Luther Towers, Luther Village and Modern Maturity Center in Dover.

The donation of bus passes is a fitting tribute to King, whose role in the bus boycott in 1955 transformed him into a national figure and leader of the civil rights movement.

The project is part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs' Seven Grand Initiatives and Dover Century Club President Jane DiMondi’s special project, Assisting Seniors, designed to strengthen communities and make a difference in people's lives.