The suspect tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill

A food delivery driver was robbed Monday when he confronted another man about a counterfeit bill

The incident took place at 8:58 p.m. Jan. 21 at a home in the first block of South New Street, Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

The driver had delivered the food when he recognized the $20 bill he was given was fake, Hoffman said. He went up to the suspect who then pulled a gun and demanded the driver’s money.

The man then ran away, Hoffman added. The driver was not hurt, he said.

The suspect is a black man in his 20s who stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall and was wearing all dark clothing.

Police are continuing their investigation; anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at tipsubmit.com.