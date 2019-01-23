The burglary took place at the Second Baptist Church on Loockerman Street.

Dover police are investigating the robbery of a local church.

Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said the break-in took place between 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21 and 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22 at the Second Baptist Church at 407 W. Loockerman Street.

The burglar forced open a latch on the front door and once inside took several tool boxes from the maintenance room. The vandal then forced entry into another part of the building and took cash, a computer, speakers, and a television.

Police are continuing their investigation; anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at tipsubmit.com.