Beth Altemus, director of corporate and foundation relations for Camp Fairlee, recently addressed the Dover Colonial Rotary Club, speaking about Easterseals in general and Camp Fairlee in particular.

Easterseals, founded by Rotarian Edgar Allen, will celebrate its centennial April 22 and will be featured on NBC’s “Today Show.” Rotary founder Paul Harris also served at Easter Seals’ first board chairman.

Easterseals mission is to provide services for people of all ages with a wide range of disabilities so they can live, learn, work and play in their communities. These services range from children’s therapy to adult day care and include personal attendant services and recreation and respite services especially at Camp Fairlee located in Chestertown, Maryland. The Delaware and Eastern Shore Easterseals organization has 275 employees and 1,167 volunteers.

Rotary’s District 7630, which also includes Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore, and Easterseals have a tradition of working together especially regarding Camp Fairlee. Each spring, for example, two days are set aside for projects and cleanup, which will help to improve the 250-acre facility. Kevin Yencer, of the Dover Colonial Rotary Club, has been in the forefront spearheading this activity. As a result, the children who spend part of that summer there are able to experience what it is like to be in a camp atmosphere.

In addition, since 1992, Rotary District 7630 has donated almost $1 million towards the camp. At the meeting, Yencer and Paul Jones presented Altemus with a $1,700 check for camper sponsorships.

For more, call 632-9833.