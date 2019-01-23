The Caesar Rodney School District will celebrate Black History Month with the third annual Black History Showcase, set for 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at Caesar Rodney High School, 239 Old North Road, Camden.

The doors to CRHS will open at 5:30 p.m. for participants to view an art gallery exhibited by students from around the school district and will include artwork, posters, multimedia and photography displays all highlighting Black History Month. The CRHS Jazz Ensemble will also perform.

Beginning at 6 p.m., and after the presentation of colors and singing of the national anthem, the CRHS Gospel Choir, Allen Frear Elementary and Nellie Stokes Elementary schools will perform, including a tribute to Motown. Star Hill Elementary students will recite poetry.

After the choirs, there will be a presentation recognizing the “Divine Nine,” the nine historically Black Greek letter sororities and fraternities across the U.S. Members are being encouraged to wear attire that represents these historic organization.

Students from George Welch Elementary School will then conduct presentations on the Tuskegee Airmen. Students from Fred Fifer III will recite poetry. There will be readings and spoken presentations by students in the elementary and middle school grade levels.

In a team collaboration between CRHS and W. Reily Brown Elementary School, students will “Step Dance,” a form of percussive dance in which the participant's entire body is used as an instrument to produce complex rhythms and sounds through a mixture of footsteps, spoken word and hand claps.

The public is invited; admission is free.

For more, call 698-4828.