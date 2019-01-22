The Dover Century Club welcomed Trey Small, president of Postcard Connect, the local nonprofit organization connecting people via postcards, at a recent meeting.

Club members wrote messages of support, encouragement and comfort on postcards that were sent to people, who may be going through difficult times. Postcard Connect mailed the postcards to senior centers, veteran homes, deployed military and children hospitals across the country.

The project is part of the club’s Community Service program.

For more, call 674-3775.