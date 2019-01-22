Eight Holy Cross School students recently won awards in art in the 2019 National Scholastic Art Competition for Delaware.

Gold key winners from Holy Cross are eighth-grader Kyle Gamber, for his art piece in the sculpture category; and seventh-grader Ahida Espinosa-Hernandez for her art piece in the digital art category.

Silver key winners are eighth-graders Kate Dunkle, for her art piece in the jewelry category; Ryan Kovarovic, for his art piece in the comic art category; Isabella Leathem, for her art piece in the sculpture category; and Jordan Papa, for his art piece in the editorial cartoon category.

Holy Cross’ honorable mention winners are eighth-graders Emily Escalante-Velasquez and Anna Watts for their art pieces in the sculpture category.

Scholastic Art Awards is a national art and writing competition that begins at the state level and is open to seventh- through 12th-grade students. Since 1923, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards have recognized the vision, ingenuity and talent of the nation’s youth, and provided opportunities for creative teens to be celebrated. Their mission is to identify students with exceptional artistic and literary talent and present their remarkable work to the world through the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

Submissions are juried based on technical skill, original idea and personal vision. The award categories are gold key, silver key and honorable mention.

Gold and silver key medalists are honored with an exhibit at Delaware State University’s Art Center on the DSU campus, 1200 N. Dupont Highway, Dover. The exhibit is on display from Jan. 22 through Feb. 8. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The gold key medalists will move on to the national competition in Washington, D.C.