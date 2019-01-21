Crimestoppers Delaware is offering a $1,000 reward for information on two men who shot Jesse Stanford

There now is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the persons responsible for a Jan. 5 homicide in Dover.

Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said the money is being put up by CrimeStoppers Delaware.

The incident took place at about 5:59 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5 at a home in the 200 block of Kentwood Drive in the Kentwood Mobile Home Park, Jaffe said.

When they arrived, troopers found 30-year-old Jesse Stanford, of Cambridge, Md., suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body. The man was taken to the hospital and admitted in serious condition, she said.

Troopers learned two persons had come into the home but ran away after the shooting. Two other adults were present but were not hurt. Nothing was stolen, Jaffe added.

The case remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. Grassi at (302) 365-8441. Information also may be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the Internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.