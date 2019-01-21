The Coalition for Smart Justice Delaware will host a press conference and lobby day at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in Multi-Purpose Room A of the Dover Library, 35 Loockerman Plaza, to kick off the new legislative session by encouraging legislators to work on reforms that will significantly reduce our prison population and address racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

Launched in 2018, the Coalition for Smart Justice is a group of organizations and individuals who advocate for a criminal justice system that fosters public safety by reducing mass incarceration, recidivism and racial disparities. The coalition includes ACLU of Delaware, Campaign for Smart Justice Delaware, Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, Coalition to Dismantle the New Jim Crow, Delaware Center for Justice, Delaware Civil Rights Coalition, Delaware United, HEADS UP in the 302, Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League, NAACP Delaware State Conference, Network Delaware, Pacem in Terris and the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice.

Delaware legislators have the authority to create systemic change that would reduce the prison population and address the racial bias issues in our criminal justice system — and that’s what the coalition is asking them to do. This lobby day is a chance for constituents to meet with their legislators and ask them to make Smart Justice a priority this legislative session by focusing on issues such as expanding adult expungement, drug law reform, sentence modification, changing how the courts assess fines and fees and increasing criminal justice data transparency.

For more, visit votesmartjusticede.org.