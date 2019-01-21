Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester released a statement Jan. 19 on President Donald Trump’s speech on the government shutdown.

“I was disappointed by the president’s announcement. A negotiation requires participation from all parties, an acknowledgment that opposing views exist,and a good faith effort to bridge that gap,” said Blunt Rochester. “It’s insensitive to ignore the sacrifice millions of Americans and federal workers are making across the country. It is my hope that we can start by reopening the government, so we bring stability back to affected families and then have meaningful and productive conversations about increased border security and comprehensive immigration reform. Responsible governance and effective leadership demand, at the very least, we do our jobs so that the people can do theirs.”