Troopers with the Delaware State Police have arrested four suspects in connection with illegal drug activity.

Division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said the arrests were made after a search warrant was served Friday, Jan. 18, at a home in the first block of Lambert Drive, Magnolia.

Four adults, identified as Maurice M. Satchell, 36, Yvonne Johnson, 38, Jabre Parker, 20, and Nikajh Rivera, 19, were taken into custody. Three children, all under the age of 11, also were in the home.

All of those arrested are from Magnolia, Jaffe said.

The search turned up approximately 73.02 grams of marijuana, 82 dosage units of Acetaminophen/Oxycodone pills (a Schedule 2 controlled substance), drug paraphernalia consisting of two digital scales used to weigh controlled substances, approximately 3.25 grams of crack cocaine and more than $870 in suspected drug money.

Satchell and Johnson are charged with possession with intent to deliver pills (acetaminophen/oxycodone) in a Tier 4 quantity (more than 20 grams), possession with intent to deliver marijuana, second-degree conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Both were ordered held at the Delaware Department of Correction in default of a $76,200 secured bond.

Parker is charged with possession of marijuana and issued a criminal summons, while Rivera was charged with possession of crack cocaine and released on bond.

Law enforcement agencies taking part in the case included the Delaware State Police Kent County Drug Unit, Delaware State Police Kent County Governor’s Task Force, and the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team.