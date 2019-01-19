36-year-old Maurice Cannon arrested

Delaware State Police have arrested a Bridgeville man on drug charges.

The incident occurred on January 17 at 11 p.m., when officers went to the 11000 block of Evans Drive to conduct a curfew check on a probationer, 36-year-old Maurice Cannon. Upon arrival, Cannon was observed sitting in a vehicle in the driveway, which is a violation of his curfew.

Officers contacted Cannon in the vehicle and immediately detected a strong odor of marijuana. Cannon was instructed to exit the vehicle and was found in possession of a large amount of U.S. currency, marijuana and a small amount of cocaine. An additional amount of marijuana was located inside the vehicle, and a search of the residence located 390 bags of heroin.

Over $3,000 in suspected drug proceeds, 2.73 grams of heroin, 74.52 grams of marijuana, 0.33 grams of powder cocaine and 0.55 grams of crack cocaine were seized as a result of the investigation. Cannon was charged with third-offense possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a tier 2 quantity, possession of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $90,800 cash-only bond.