Stephen D. Williams, who serves as deputy executive director and airports director for the Delaware River and Bay Authority, addressed the Dover Capital City Rotary Club at the club’s Jan. 10 luncheon at Maple Dale Country Club in Dover.

Williams gave an overview of DRBA’s operations including discussion of its history, scope, recently completed projects, future capital improvement programs and financing efforts, with a particular focus on DRBA’s Kent County facilities.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority, a bi-state governmental agency created by Compact in 1962, is governed by a board of commissioners, six each from Delaware and New Jersey. The bi-state agency’s primary mission is to operate vital transportation links between Delaware and New Jersey, including the Delaware Memorial Bridge, the Cape May-Lewes Ferry and the Forts Ferry Crossing.

The DRBA also engages in economic development activities in Delaware and the four southern counties of New Jersey, managing five aviation facilities in Delaware — Wilmington-New Castle Airport, the Civil Air Terminal at Dover Air Force Base and Delaware Airpark — and New Jersey — Millville Executive Airport and Cape May Airport.

