Gov. John Carney outlines his vision of Delaware during his third year in office

Gov. John Carney delivered his 2019 State of the State Address Jan. 17 in the Senate Chamber at Legislative Hall in Dover, outlining his priorities for strengthening Delaware’s economy, improving our public schools, and protecting Delaware’s quality of life.

In presenting his second such address, Carney highlighted several accomplishments and goals he hopes to see accomplished in the 150th General Assembly.

“Strengthening our economy. improving our schools for all Delaware children. protecting our quality of life. These are priorities we can all agree on,” Carney said.

Regarding Delaware’s economy, Carney said, “When I ran for office in 2016, I promised that our number one priority would be to strengthen our economy to create good jobs for Delawareans. And that we would focus on making Delaware a place where businesses would want to locate and grow.

“Over the past two years, and thanks in large part to the work of many of you, we have 10,000 new jobs in Delaware. Our unemployment rate has fallen to 3.8 percent for the first time since 2008.”

The governor also called on legislators to work with him on new education initiatives.

“Every third grader should be reading at grade level. Every eighth grader should be proficient in math. And every student should be graduating high school ready for college, or a career. It’s time to begin a new chapter in Delaware’s public education.”

And on improving the lives of Delawareans, Carney said, “Maintaining a good quality of life in our state is one of the most basic things we can do for the citizens we represent. In addition to keeping communities safe, that means protecting the natural heritage that makes Delaware such a great place to live, work, and raise a family. These are the things that attract a strong workforce to our state.”

Carney called attention to the current political impasse in Washington as well but said Delawareans and their elected representatives must concentrate on the First State.

“Over the next six months, there will be plenty to distract us from these priorities. It’s our job to stay focused. That means making sure teachers have the resources they need to be successful. It means making sure businesses have a climate where they can grow and create jobs. It means making sure parents who are working can get affordable childcare.

“It means making sure our roads are plowed so people can get to work. It means making sure children can play in the park without fear of gun violence. It means making sure correctional officers are safe when they report to work,” he said. It means making sure families can afford healthcare for their children. Government can’t solve every problem, and we shouldn’t try. But we sure can make a real difference in the lives of our friends and neighbors.”

