Noble’s Pond vice president named Young Builder of the Year

Justin Olear, vice president of Noble’s Pond, was named 2018 Young Builder of the Year by the Home Builders Association of Delaware.

Presented annually, the award recognizes a young local builder who has made outstanding contributions during the year. Olear is vice president of construction and operations for Regal Builders LLC, developer of Noble’s Pond. The 300-acre, master-planned community is located outside Dover.

In addition, the National Association of Home Builders selected Olear as a finalist for the NAHB 2018 Young Professional Award. Finalists are chosen by the NAHB’s Young Professional Committee members based on each nominee’s success, performance, dedication, and outstanding potential.

